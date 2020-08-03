Mrs. Mary Ann O’Neal, age 76, of Lascassas, TN passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Frank and Frances Murray Carlano. Mary was a lifelong Christian and loved her children and grandchildren. She made donations to numerous charitable organizations around the country. Mary was a lifelong supporter of our countries veterans in and out of wars from Vietnam through Afghanistan.

Mary is survived by her children, Mona Eckerson of Murfreesboro, TN, Anthony Carbonari and his wife Kathleen of Smyrna, TN, and Gina Ritter and her husband Scotty of Lascassas; grandchildren, Matthew, Michael, Faith, Logan, Ryan, Nathan, Ashley, Dylan, Trent, and Breanna; and great-grandchild, Beckett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Perry R. O’Neal.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 12:00noon until 2:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 3:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 3:30pm at Odom Cemetery in Auburntown, TN.