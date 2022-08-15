OBITUARY: Linda Ruth Hall Coombs

Linda Ruth Hall Coombs of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, she was 84 years old.

She was born in Devers, TX to the late James and Merle Hall.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Coombs; daughter-in-law, Tammy Coombs; and sister, Frances Burkett of Houston, TX.

Mrs. Coombs is survived by her sons, James Daniel Coombs of Huntsville, AL, and Thomas Edward Coombs of Hendersonville, TN; daughter, Mary Beth White and husband Lance of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Justin Coombs and wife Megan, Emma Grace White, and Ian White; great-grandsons, Hayden and Hunter Coombs; brother, Allen Hall and wife Ro of Utica, NY; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Sunday, August 14, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with funeral service beginning at 5:00 PM. Rev. Carey Dean will officiate. Graveside service will be Monday, August 15, 2022 at 10:30 AM at EverRest of Cheatham in Pleasant View, TN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Coombs memory to the Samaritan’s Purse or a charity of your choice.

