OBITUARY: Jimmy Ervin Jacobs

Jimmy Ervin Jacobs was born September 22, 1941, to John “Butch” Jacobs and Annabell Davenport Jacobs in Murfreesboro, TN. He was one of seven children: Dorris, Mitchell, Jimmy, Linda, Stanley, Dottie and Betty.

He grew up in the Halls Hill community milking the family cows before and after school and planting and harvesting crops. He attended Kittrell Grammar School and Murfreesboro Central High School. He was a Central High Tiger football player and Freshman football coach.

When Jimmy was a senior, he married Roseanne Knight. Because they eloped to Ringgold Georgia and didn’t tell the administration, they were expelled for life. They went to Cannon County High where they made lifelong friends and Jimmy graduated in 1961. During this time, he worked at Wilson Company.

He attended MTSU and was on the Blue Raider Football team until he sustained an injury. Jimmy then went to work at Samsonite and he and Roseanne lived on Christy Court and Academy Streets. Their first child, Jimmy Ervin Jacobs, Jr. was born and then two years later Rose Marie was born. Jimmy worked for Firestone and was store manager in Russellville and Mayfield Kentucky. He began working for Sun Oil Company in Louisville and Columbus Ohio. While in Columbus, he coached Little League Football and baseball. During these years, he became friends with Dyson Massengill and were lifelong friends for forty eight years.

In 1976, Jimmy, Roseanne, Jimbo, and Rose Marie moved back to Murfreesboro. He and Dorris owned Jacobs Tire Center. Jimmy then became the Maintenance Supervisor for the Rutherford County Board of Education. During the years back in Murfreesboro, Blue Raider Sports especially football became his passion. He was a member of the original Blue Raider Club. He and his brother Mitchell were the first tailgaters at Murphy Center parking lot and the Grove tailgating.

Jimmy and Roseanne and their families were charter members of Calvary Baptist Church. Jimmy was an avid fisherman, hunter and enjoyed working in his yard. Jimmy and Roseanne have two children, Jimbo (Debbie) of Yakima, Washington, Rose Marie Shipley (Jeff) 5 grandchildren, Wesley (April), Jake (Lauren), Jessi, Maggie and Daisy Shipley and 3 great-grandchildren, Tristan, Natalie and Haddie Jacobs.

Jimmy went home to be with Jesus on August 12, 2022.

Visitation will be at Calvary Baptist Church on Sunday, August 14 from 1:00-2:30 PM. Celebration of life service at 2:30 following the visitation also at the church, 431 Dejarnett Ln. Graveside service at 3:00 PM Tuesday, August 16 at Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Calvary Baptist Church Capital Projects Fund and Alive Hospice. www.woodfinchapel.com

