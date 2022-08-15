Monday, August 15, 2022
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Barbara Ann DuVal Williams

By Jennifer Haley
Barbara Ann DuVal Williams, age 88, passed peacefully at Ascension St. Thomas Hospital after a three-year battle with leukemia.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Frances DuVal; husband of 62 years, James Williams; sisters, Rebecca Bennett (Harlon), Virginia DuVal, and Frances Williams (Don); and nephew, Donald Williams.

Mrs. Williams is survived by her son, Robert Williams (Becky Franz); daughter, Virginia Williams; and nieces, Kathy Komloski, Rita Collett (John), and Diane Calim.

We will miss her greatly but find comfort and peace knowing she is in a better place.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Evergreen Cemetery with Reverend John Collett officiating.

