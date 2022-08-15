OBITUARY: James Larry Goodman

James Larry Goodman of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, he was 73 years old.

Larry was born on April 11, 1949, to the late J.W. and Mamie Goodman. Larry is a native of Triune, Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his son, J.D. Goodman.

He is survived by his loving wife Tina; children, Scott Goodman and his wife Angie, Nicole Goodman, and Kevin Duke and his wife Maggi. Step-children include Angie Hutchins Goins and Adam Parker. Grandchildren include Anabelle, Dustin, Wesley, and Xavier Goodman, Alex and Alison Goins, Meiko Pierce, Addison Parker, Madison, O’Neal, and Alcie Duke; sister, Betty Anne Roberts (her late husband, Tynon Roberts); niece, Colby Roberts.

Larry graduated from Franklin High School in 1967. He was a life-long farmer, former trucker, and a jack of all trades. He was a devoted Christian and loved by all that knew him, salt of the earth and one of a kind, a hard worker and a genuine good man. He loved helping others, loved his family, and farming.

Funeral Services will be Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna with Brother Howard Rucker officiating. Burial will be in Mapleview Cemetery.

Active Pallbearers will be Tommy Lamb, Rick Tate, Gary Osburn, Bubba Boyd, Anthony McClanahan, and Joshua Neal.

Honorary pallbearers will be Butch Boyd, Charlie Neal, Randy York, Thomas Claybrooks, Mark Dodd, Tyrone Ridley, Paul Vaden, John Pitilla, Adam Parker and Frank Byrd.

Visitation will be Monday, August 15, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

