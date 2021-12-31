LaDonna Gail Mercer, age 63, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021. She was the daughter of the late James Todd, Sr.

She is survived by her husband, Harold Mercer; sons, Jon Parker and his wife Carol, Matt Parker and his wife Kristy; grandchildren, Adam Parker, Macy Parker, Ellie Parker, Landon Parker, and Sadie Lanning; mother, Florena Clamp and her husband Alvin; brother, Sonny Todd and his wife Jamie; sister, Cindy Maynor and her husband Paul; nephews, Anthony Skok, Stephen Todd, Dane Todd, and Sawyer Todd; nieces, Paige Maynor and Alicia Todd; and numerous friends.

LaDonna was a dental assistant and member of New Vision Baptist Church. She loved yoga, exercise, being at the pool, shopping and tending to flowers in the garden. She was a wonderful and selfless wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, January 4th, 2021 from 9:00-11:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Woodbury, TN.