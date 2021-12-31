Lucille Lonon age 90 passed away December 29, 2021 at Diversicare of Smyrna.

She leaves to rejoice in memories of her a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends

Services are as follows: Family visitation Wednesday January 5, 2022 10:00 AM with funeral to follow 11:00 AM at Hellum Funeral Chapel

Eulogist: Dr. Jerry D. Marable

Interment: Nashville National Cemetery Madison, TN 1:00 PM

MASK ARE REQUIRED INSIDE THE BUILDING

Please keep the Lonon family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home, Inc., 611 So. Highland Ave., Murfreesboro, TN 37130, 615-893-4323.