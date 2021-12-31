Buford Wilson, age 74, passed away at his residence December 29, 2021. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

Buford was preceded in death by his parents, Vanise Black and Geneva B. Gannon Black; and sister, Rita Cawood. He is survived by his wife, Mary Waldron Wilson; brothers, Rickie (Betty) Wilson and Dale Overby; and nieces and nephews, Rickie Wilson, II, Kenneth Wilson, Amanda Edgar, and Tracy Linnell.

Visitation will be 12:30 PM until time of 2:00 PM service, Monday, January 3, 2022, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Paul Norwood officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here