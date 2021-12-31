Buford Wilson, age 74, passed away at his residence December 29, 2021. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

Buford was preceded in death by his parents, Vanise Black and Geneva B. Gannon Black; and sister, Rita Cawood. He is survived by his wife, Mary Waldron Wilson; brothers, Rickie (Betty) Wilson and Dale Overby; and nieces and nephews, Rickie Wilson, II, Kenneth Wilson, Amanda Edgar, and Tracy Linnell.

Visitation will be 12:30 PM until time of 2:00 PM service, Monday, January 3, 2022, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Paul Norwood officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.