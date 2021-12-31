Donna Lee Caylor, age 74, passed away December 28, 2021 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was born in Cincinnati, OH and lived most of her life in Rutherford County. Donna worked as a Janitor at Middle Tennessee State University.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Croney and Ruth Croney. She is survived by her daughter, Shawna (Shayne) Espy; grandchildren, David Long, Mary Espy, Thomas Espy; and great-grandchildren, Fallon Rector and Mackenna Rector.

No service is planned at this time.