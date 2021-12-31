Iconic actress Betty White has died reports People.

White was 99 and just weeks away from turning 100 on January 17, 2022.

Several outlets have reported White’s death, with TMZ the first to report and People confirming her death today.

“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told PEOPLE in a statement on Friday. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

White had a career that spanned decades and was best known for her roles in The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Golden Girls. White was the last remaining living Golden Girl as well as the last cast member from The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Ed Asner passed away in August 2021.

She also hosted SNL after appearing in a Snickers commercial during Super Bowl in 2010. In 2012, she debuted on the comedy reality show Betty White’s Off Their Rockers, a hidden camera show where seniors pranked unsuspecting young people.