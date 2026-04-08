Katherine “Katie” Heath Benson, age 65, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2026, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She was born September 7, 1960, in Atlanta, Georgia, a beloved daughter of Floyd Maxey Heath and Doris Brannan Heath. Raised in Winchester, Katie spent most of her adult life in Lebanon, Tennessee. She was a devoted mother to Jarred Benson (Kelly) and Josh Benson (Elizabeth). She was a loving grandmother to Hailey and Kinsley, the cherished surviving grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Steve Heath and sister Alma Heath Schultz. Katie was a graduate of Franklin County High School and went on to receive her Bachelor of Art from the University of Tennessee. She was a passionate music teacher who helped guide and shape the lives of countless students. Throughout the years, she enjoyed knitting and gardening. Her life was enriched by horseback riding where she achieved great success in the equestrian arena. She was a steady source of support, a patient listener, and helped shape all of us into who we are today.

Visitation for Katie will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2026, from 10:00am – 12:00 pm at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with a celebration of life service celebrating Katie’s exceptional life to follow at 12:00pm from the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Maxwell Cemetery. The family invites all who knew and loved Katie to join us in honoring her memory. Katie was a type one diabetic, if you would like to contribute to Breakthrough T1D in her memory, please donate to Breakthrough Type 1 Diabetes 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor New York, NY 10281.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home 300 1st Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)967-2222, www.moorecortner.com

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This obituary was published by Moore-Cortner Funeral Home – Winchester.

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