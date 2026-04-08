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Home Weather 4/8/26: Clear Sky and Warm at 75.7°F in Rutherford County, Tonight Overcast

4/8/26: Clear Sky and Warm at 75.7°F in Rutherford County, Tonight Overcast

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At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 75.7°F. The wind is blowing at 7.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded. The sky remains clear as we approach the mid-afternoon.

Today’s temperatures reached a high near 76.1°F after a morning low of 42.6°F, showcasing a significant rise through the day. Wind speeds have peaked up to 10.3 mph, with a minimal chance of precipitation at only 1%. Conditions remained mostly overcast despite the clear skies observed currently.

Tonight, the forecast predicts an overcast sky continuing with a low temperature of around 61.5°F. Winds are expected to maintain speeds of up to 10.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation will persist at 1%. Residents should expect a mild and mostly calm evening ahead.

As no weather advisories are currently issued, residents can expect these conditions to hold steady without significant change. Overall, a mild and tranquil weather pattern is anticipated for the rest of the day leading into tonight.

Today's Details

High
76°F
Low
43°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
30%
UV Index
6.3 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
76°F · feels 73°F
Sunrise
6:21am
Sunset
7:13pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 76°F 43°F Overcast
Thursday 76°F 52°F Overcast
Friday 73°F 48°F Overcast
Saturday 78°F 52°F Overcast
Sunday 77°F 56°F Overcast
Monday 76°F 61°F Overcast
Tuesday 81°F 61°F Overcast

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