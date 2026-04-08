4/8/26: Clear Sky and Warm at 75.7°F in Rutherford County, Tonight Overcast

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 75.7°F. The wind is blowing at 7.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded. The sky remains clear as we approach the mid-afternoon.
Today’s temperatures reached a high near 76.1°F after a morning low of 42.6°F, showcasing a significant rise through the day. Wind speeds have peaked up to 10.3 mph, with a minimal chance of precipitation at only 1%. Conditions remained mostly overcast despite the clear skies observed currently.
Tonight, the forecast predicts an overcast sky continuing with a low temperature of around 61.5°F. Winds are expected to maintain speeds of up to 10.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation will persist at 1%. Residents should expect a mild and mostly calm evening ahead.
As no weather advisories are currently issued, residents can expect these conditions to hold steady without significant change. Overall, a mild and tranquil weather pattern is anticipated for the rest of the day leading into tonight.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|76°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|76°F
|52°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|73°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|78°F
|52°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|77°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|76°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|81°F
|61°F
|Overcast
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