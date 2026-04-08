4/8/26: Clear Sky and Warm at 75.7°F in Rutherford County, Tonight Overcast

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 75.7°F. The wind is blowing at 7.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded. The sky remains clear as we approach the mid-afternoon.

Today’s temperatures reached a high near 76.1°F after a morning low of 42.6°F, showcasing a significant rise through the day. Wind speeds have peaked up to 10.3 mph, with a minimal chance of precipitation at only 1%. Conditions remained mostly overcast despite the clear skies observed currently.

Tonight, the forecast predicts an overcast sky continuing with a low temperature of around 61.5°F. Winds are expected to maintain speeds of up to 10.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation will persist at 1%. Residents should expect a mild and mostly calm evening ahead.

As no weather advisories are currently issued, residents can expect these conditions to hold steady without significant change. Overall, a mild and tranquil weather pattern is anticipated for the rest of the day leading into tonight.

Today's Details High 76°F Low 43°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 30% UV Index 6.3 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 76°F · feels 73°F Sunrise 6:21am Sunset 7:13pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 76°F 43°F Overcast Thursday 76°F 52°F Overcast Friday 73°F 48°F Overcast Saturday 78°F 52°F Overcast Sunday 77°F 56°F Overcast Monday 76°F 61°F Overcast Tuesday 81°F 61°F Overcast

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