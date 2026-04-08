Matilde Sanchez Berrios, age 92, a devoted Christian, loving mother, and cherished member of her community, passed away on March 25, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of faith, kindness, and unwavering dedication to her family. She was known for her friendly spirit, generous heart, and wonderful sense of humor that brought joy to everyone who knew her.

Born in Comerío, Puerto Rico, Matilde later moved to New York as a young adult before settling in Connecticut, where she spent many of her years raising her family. She was married to her beloved husband, Jose Manuel Berrios, until his passing in 1968. As a widowed mother of six, Matilde showed remarkable strength and resilience in raising her six children, devoting her life to their care and well-being.

Matilde was a woman of deep faith who read her Bible daily and remained actively involved in her church. She found great joy in serving others and regularly participated in helping her community. Her generous spirit, friendly nature, and warm personality made her beloved by all who knew her.

She is survived by her children, Alice Robbins, Maritza Thompson, and Milton Berrios. She was preceded in death by her children Nancy Sanzi, Joseph Berrios, and Jesse Berrios.

Matilde was a proud grandmother to Shawn Currier, Angela Sutton, Nicholas Aleszczyk, Ricky Sanzi, Annissa Chhima and Elliana Robbins who will forever remember her love, laughter, and guidance.

Her life was a testament to faith, devotion, strength, and kindness. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her.

A graveside service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery located at 372 Maple St., Danielson, CT 06239 on April 18th, 2026 11AM EST.

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This obituary was published by Simple Cremation & Funeral Services.

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