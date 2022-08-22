Monday, August 22, 2022
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Jimmy Brewer

By Jennifer Haley
Jimmy Brewer, age 73, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 at his residence. He was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Bill Thurston and Hassie Bell Brewer, brothers, Jessie Brewer and Cliff Brewer and sister, Dorothy Jean Midget.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Brewer, sons, Jimmy L (Katie) Brewer and Willie Cliff Brewer, daughters, Kathy Espeseth, Michelle (Loren) Perdue, Crystal Finley and Mary (Robert) Lea, sister, Helen Ford and fourteen grandchildren.

A Chapel service will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 12:00 P.M. in Jennings and Ayers Chapel with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 A.M. until service time at 12:00P.M. on Monday, August 22, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422.

Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com

 

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

