OBITUARY: Carol Faye Davis

Carol Faye Davis, age 79, passed away at her residence on Friday, August 19, 2022. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Monroe and Lucy Mai Compton Spradley.

She is survived by her husband, William Clyde Davis, Sr.; daughter, Angela Manning; son, William Clyde Davis, Jr.; siblings, William Spradley and wife Lil, Robert Spradley and wife Elaine, Joe Spradley and wife Jane, Dorothy DuBoise and husband Edmund, James Spradley and wife Sherri; grandchildren, Chasity Duncan, Wesley Manning and wife Ashley, Shyann Davis, Dakota Davis; and great-grandchildren, Toby Zelichowski and wife Brianna, Nathan Miller, Alex Manning, Emily Manning, Lindsey Manning.

Graveside service will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with TJ Jernigan officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the county lunch program in the county where you may live or a donation to St. Jude in Carol’s name.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422

