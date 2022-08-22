6 Budget-Friendly Places to Eat in Downtown Nashville

If you have friends headed to Nashville for a visit or if you thought about heading to Broadway, dining out can get expensive. We found a few places to eat that won’t break the bank. For this list, we selected places where a party of four can eat close to $100 (which can seem like a steal in downtown Nashville).

Johnny Cash’s Bar & BBQ

119 3rd Avenue South, Nashville

Hours: Monday – Wednesday, 11 am – 7 pm, Thursday – Sunday, noon – 7 pm

Here you can find a BBQ plate served with two sides or select from entree of fried chicken or Nashville hot chicken with two sides and a country biscuit for $15.99. Side options include macaroni and cheese, green beans, baked beans, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, fries, and more.

Find the more information here.

Hattie B’s

5069 Broadway Place, Nashville

Hours: Monday – Thursday, 11 am – 10 pm, Friday – Sunday, 11 am – 11 pm

Located at 5th and Broad, the Nashville Hot Chicken establishment offers a meal of your choice of heat level for your chicken with two sides starting at $10. Side options include southern greens, fries, baked beans, coleslaw, black eyed pea salad, and more.

Find more information here.

Martin’s Barb-B-Que Joint

410 4th Avenue South, Nashville

Hours: 11 am – 10 pm daily

This locally owned BBQ has its largest location in downtown Nashville. Beyond the dining room, they have a massive beer garden in the back with tons of seating, games, and a stage for live music. Sandwiches start at $11 with one side, BBQ trays served with two side start at $16.

Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa

308 Broadway, Nashville

Hours: Monday – Friday 11 am – 10 pm, Saturday, 10 am – 11 pm, Sunday, 10 am – 10 pm

The only female country artist bar on Broadway serves up tex mex withTacos, Ensalades, Fajitas, and more. A plate of shrimp tacos cost $18 with chips and salsa costing $10.

Find more information here.

Slim and Husky

5056 Broadway Place, Nashville

Hours:Sunday – Thursday, 11 am – 10 pm, Friday – Saturday, 11 am – 3 am

Find this locally owned pizza joint at 5th and Broad. Find an assortment of artisan pizzas with locally sources products, from the five cheese pizza, hot chicken pizza, and pepperoni, there’s something for everyone. Small pizzas start at $10 and up. Don’t forget to try the cinnamon rolls.

Find more information here.

Acme Feed and Seed

101 Broadway, Nashville

Hours: Monday – Thursday, 4:30 pm – 11 pm, Friday- Saturday, 11 am – 2 am, and Sunday, 11 am – 11 pm

On the first floor, you can find fast casual dining with live music which reopened after being vacant in 2014 by Nashville restauranteur, Tom Morales. Try the Acme burger at $15 or the redneck lo mein with smoked chicken, collard greens, black-eye peas, and andouille sausage at $20.

Find more information here.