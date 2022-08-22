6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – August 22, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: August 22 – August 28, 2022.

ACM Party for a Cause

Tuesday, August 23, 7:50 pm

Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue South, Nashville

Party for a Cause® returns to Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, TN for a second consecutive year on Tuesday, August 23 and again benefit ACM Lifting Lives®, the charitable arm of the Academy which works to lift lives through the power of music. It will feature live performances by Brothers Osborne, Darius Rucker, Brad Paisley, Sara Evans, Scotty McCreery, Ingrid Andress, Blanco Brown, Travis Denning, Caylee Hammack, and more.

Buy tickets here.

Blondie

Wednesday, August 24th, 7:30 pm

Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

Blondie is pioneering frontwoman/songwriter Debbie Harry, guitarist/conceptual mastermind Chris Stein and powerhouse drummer Clem Burke, along with now long-standing band members bassist Leigh Foxx, guitarist Tommy Kessler and keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen and they are performing in Nashville this week. Grab one of the few tickets still left to the show.

Buy tickets here.

Brandon Stansell

Wednesday, August 24th, 7 pm

Analog at Hutton Hotel, 1808 West End Avenue, Nashville

It’s been seven years since Brandon Stansell released his debut single, now he just released This Must Be The Place. Stansell will be supported by Courtney Cole.

Buy tickets here.

Jamey Johnson

Thursday, August 25, 7:30 pm

FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Ln, Franklin

Jamey Johnson tour is stopping Franklin this week with special guests Blackberry Smoke and Megan Moroney. Johnson won song of the year for “Give it Away” and “In Color” with ACM and CMA.

Buy tickets here.

Dierks Bentley

Friday, August 26, 7 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

The Dierks Bentley “Beers on Me” Tour performance scheduled for Friday, Feb. 25 at Bridgestone Arena is RESCHEDULED for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Bentley will be joined by Dustin Lynch and Elvie Shane.

Buy tickets here.

Aaron Watson

Friday, August 26, 8 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue, North, Nashville

Following the release of his reverent new single “The Old Man Said,” Aaron Waston is will perform live at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, TN Friday, August 26, 2022 with special guest Erin Kinsey, after a long road to recovery from a granuloma in his throat that left him unable to sing, off the road from touring since Mid-April.

Buy tickets here.