James “Jim” Vowell, age 77 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at StoneCrest Medical Center.

He was a native of Nashville and a son of the late John Thomas Vowell and Latelle Raye Martin Vowell.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded by a brother, three sisters, and two sons-in-law, Steve Cantrell and Kenny Bernitt.

Jim was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Marie Vowell; daughters, Karen (David)Devine, Sharon (Ed) Deslatte, and Christina (Jason) Wheeler; grandchildren, Alissa Shaia, Cara Cantrell, Christian Devine, Kiersten (Zach) Bernitt-Gillentine, Aubrey Bernitt, Maeghan (Chase) Sevin, and Andrew Devine; great-grandchild, Denver Kenneth Gillentine-Bernitt; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Jim was a longtime member of the Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder. He was founder and proud co-owner of the court reporting firm of Vowell and Jennings in Nashville.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 9, 2022, from 1:00 pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 2:30 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with a nephew, Bro. Daryll Stanley officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

An online guestbook is available for the Vowell family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

