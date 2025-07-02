Photos: BNA Cuts the Ribbon on Concourse D Extension

On Tuesday, July 1st, BNA unveiled the Concourse D extension. The first half of the concourse opened in 2020; the new five gates will be operational on Tuesday, July 8th.

This is the first project to be completed under New Horizon, the $3 billion growth and renovation plan at BNA.

Southwest Airlines will operate at Concourse D, according to Andrew Watterson, COO of Southwest, who shared during the event, “Southwest loves Music City and Tennessee.”

Currently, Southwest has 172 daily flights out of Nashville, and in October, they will have 183 daily flights leaving Music City, shared Watterson.

“The completion of the Concourse D extension—on time and under budget—not only marks a major milestone for the New Horizon program, but it also gives us the space and resources needed to turn our attention to upcoming projects, such as the demolition and reconstruction of Concourse A, the creation of a Central Ramp and improved terminal roadways,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority. “The New Horizon projects are essential to enabling BNA’s ability to support 40 million annual passengers in the future.”

Here are a few things to know about the Concourse D extension.

BNA now features a 165-foot-long moving walkway. That’s about the length of the full-size Athena statue at the Parthenon. There will also be another moving walkway added to the new concourse A when it is completed.

There are new art installations. “Twine with my Mingles” by Nashville-based artist Elizabeth Williams of New Hat Projects, a 180-foot-long piece that lines the moving walkway created by loom-style weaving custom-printed wristbands.

“A Thread Without End” by Los Angeles-based artist Benjamin Ball of Ball-Nogues Studios, comprised of 620 stainless steel spheres suspended in the concessions area between gates D7 and D8.

“Our Radiant City” by Nashville-based artist Brenda Stein, encircling the center of the record node featuring depictions of some of Nashville’s most recognizable buildings in shimmering terrazzo, acting as a focal point when passengers enter.

The extension features six new gates. At the end of the concourse, it is circular, mimicking the shape of a record. The Record Node is 72 feet high and is 176 feet in diameter, 176 times larger than a standard 33 classic vinyl.

It features the first outdoor terrace, which seats 40. There you will find views of the airfield. It is enclosed with glass walls that are 10 feet tall, and the patio area is 1,700 square feet.

There are eight new concepts to eat, drink, and shop in the new concourse. 3rd & Broadway : At the heart of Nashville’s entertainment district lies the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Broadway, where everyone comes to soak up the sights, sounds, flavors and experiences that make Nashville a top tourist destination. Sandella’s Flatbread Café : Signature flatbreads, refreshing juices and artisanal coffees. New Heights Cantina & Taqueria : Award-winning local New Heights beer complements Mexican cuisine. This concept features a breakfast menu, live music and a Taco Truck for orders on the go. The Castle : This vibrant restaurant and bar is the perfect spot for soccer fans to enjoy delicious food, refreshing drinks and the thrill of Nashville SC action before your flight! Flytes Virtual Dining Hall : Modernizes airport dining with fresh meals and diverse options. Daniel X Diamond : Country music’s favorite fashion brand, now offering a variety of rhinestoned products in addition to their signature fringe jackets at BNA. Nashville Tracks by Hudson : Celebrates the city’s musical legacy and history of producing craft spirits. Travelers can also browse products from local artisans alongside travel essentials, like snacks, beverages, tech needs and books. Martini : Expertly crafted martinis, savory sandwiches, flatbreads, craft beers and Frothy Monkey Coffee.



