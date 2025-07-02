OBITUARY: Dale Brasswell

Mr. William “Dale” Brasswell, age 65, of Smyrna, TN passed away Monday, June 30, 2025. He was born in Nashville, TN and was a 1978 graduate of McGavock High School. Dale proudly served his country in the United States Army. He then worked the remainder of his career as a long haul truck driver. Dale had a servant’s heart which reflected in his involvement with the rescue squad, his support of his children’s activities, cub scouts, driving the church bus, and singing in the choir. He had joined the American Legion #288 in Smyrna in recent years.

Dale is survived by his wife of 25 years, Melissa Brasswell; children, Lindsay Anderson and her husband Tom, Katelyn Hand and her husband Tyler, Sarah Tucker, Victoria Tucker, and Alex Brasswell; and grandchildren, Macey, Colton, Kyleigh, Lileigh, Garrett, Bentley, and Benjamin.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, July 5, 2025 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 6, 2025 at 12:00noon at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery, Springfield, TN. The American Legion will serve as pall bearers.