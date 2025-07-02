Fireworks, Music, and Holiday Closures: Murfreesboro’s July 4 Guide

In observance of Independence Day, City Hall and most City offices will be closed Friday, July 4, 2025. St. Clair Street Senior Center will be closed July 4. Murfreesboro Transit, the City’s public transportation system, will not run on Independence Day. ‘Celebration Under the Stars’ at the Fountains at Gateway gets underway at 4:30 p.m. with Fireworks at 9:00 p.m.

Most recreational facilities will be closed July 4, 2025. Boro Beach, Sports*Com’s outdoor pool, will be open.

Adams Tennis Complex will be closed for Independence Day. For Schedule of Fees and Hours for Adams Complex, visit http://www.murfreesborotn.gov/808/Schedule-of-Fees-Hours.

Old Fort Golf Club and Bloomfield Links will be open for business on Independence Day, July 4. For Schedule of Fees, visit https://www.oldfortgolfclub.com/rates-and-fees. Contact Old Fort Golf Club by calling 615-896-2448.

The Solid Waste Department will be closed July 4th in observance of Independence Day.

The City of Murfreesboro will present its annual “Celebration Under the Stars,” powered by Middle Tennessee Electric, at the Fountains at Gateway, 1500 Medical Center Parkway, Friday, July 4. Music and picnicking on the lawn begins at 4:30 p.m. with the “Derrick Dove & The Peacekeepers” concert taking the stage at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks by Pyro Shows beginning at approximately 9 p.m. Pyro Shows will set off the fireworks from the field near Gateway Island. The community is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for picnicking on the grass at the Fountains. Parking is free and is first come at the Fountains as well as directly across Medical Center Blvd in a grassy area.

A reminder on Fireworks Safety from the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department is provided in this 1-minute CityTV PSA https://youtu.be/o2o31d_ugaY For a complete list of Prohibited Fireworks and the days and times fireworks can be shot off, visit the City website www.murfreesborotn.gov

For more information on the 2025 Celebration Under the Stars, follow the Parks & Recreation www.MurfreesboroParks.com or on Facebook, @MurfreesboroParksandRec.

