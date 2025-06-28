Blair School of Music to Host Performance by Rick Beato

Blair School of Music announced An Evening with Rick Beato on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. in Ingram Hall.

A YouTube sensation, Beato’s videos have generated more than 1.5 billion views as he’s interviewed an astonishing array of superstar artists, musicians, and producers, offering brilliant content and commentary on a wide range of music genres. This first-ever Nashville event promises to be an enthralling evening with one of the most important music educators of our time.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 11, 2025, 10:00 a.m. CT, at BeatoAtBlair.com. This event is free to Vanderbilt students. Find more information here.

