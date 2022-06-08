TIME named Miranda Lambert to the 2022 TIME100, its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. The full list and related tributes appear in the June 6 / June 13 double issue of TIME, available on newsstands and at time.com/time100.

“This is further proof that God dreams bigger than any of us ever do,” shares Lambert of TIME’s prestigious distinction. “I’m so honored to join this year’s class of TIME100 as this recognizes that our team, our band, our crew, fellow songwriters, producers and collaborators are being acknowledged for shaking things up and coloring outside the lines to bring even more people under our Country music tent.”

The list, now in its nineteenth year, recognizes the impact, innovation and achievement of the world’s most influential individuals.

Whether challenging conventional notions in her current Top 15 “If I Was A Cowboy,” So mommas if your daughters grow up to be cowboys, so what?, using her voice to write and record the inclusive “Y’all Means All,” or lending her time to raise money for MuttNation Foundation (her nonprofit that provides support to animal shelters and encourages adoption), as NPR observes, the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year continues to “establish her own American iconography.”

Lambert will join The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul Mary J. Blige on ABC’s broadcast of the TIME100 Gala on Thursday, June 9 before rejoining her The Bandwagon Tour at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in New York on June 9.