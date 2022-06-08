Mr. Eric Douglas Jones passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022, he was 51 years old.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Doug and Helen Jones, and a son, Brandon McCormick.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Melissa Jones: children, Tyler McCormick (Tasha), Ashley McCormick; grandchildren, Annabelle, Abigalle, Brylee, Colby, Camden; sister, Jennifer Jones; and many other family and friends.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, June 8, 2022 from 11:00-1:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM. Burial will be at Mapleview Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

