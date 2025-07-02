OBITUARY: Bobby Ray Handley

Bobby Ray Handley, age 72, of Christiana TN passed away Saturday, June 28, 2025 surrounded by loved ones. Bobby was a life long resident of Rutherford County. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, grilling, cars, and spending time with his family. You could always find Bobby sitting on the front porch enjoying the weather or sitting in his recliner with his dog Todd watching his favorite shows.

He is proceeded in death by son Terry Ray Handley, his mother Mary Frances Handley, his father Willie D. Handley, his brother Billy “Sonny” Handley, his sister Diane Brewer, grandfather Edward Hunt, grandmother Willie Davis Goforth, and grandparents Early & Allie Taylor Handley.

Bobby is survived by, his wife Judy Handley, daughter Malena (Ross) Simpson, daughter Kimberly (Jason) Miller, son Jason Handley, daughter in law Jeanne Handley, step-daughter Donna Phillips, brother Larry Handley, sister Betty (Jeff) Raney, sister Brenda “Pee Wee” Handley, sister Belinda Feagans. Also survived by many grandchildren, Austin, Brittni, Ross, Skylar, Draven, Blake, Justin, Emily, Abby, Braidyn, April, Katie, Bobby and 9 great grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be held Wednesday, July 2, 2025 from 4-8 at Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services.