Post Malone’s Bar Opens on Lower Broadway

TC Restaurant Group, a premier hospitality partner, is thrilled to announce that the 9x diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-nominated global superstar Post Malone has today opened “Posty’s” to welcome guests ahead of the holiday weekend at 305 Broadway.

Designed around the honky tonk grit and country soul of Lower Broadway, the 26,000-square-foot venue boasts six bars and three stages and will offer a variety of experiences across its three floors.

Posty’s main floor is the largest ground floor footprint on Broadway, featuring three bars, a VIP lounge, live music stage, and a gift shop. An entrance to Posty’s on 3rd Avenue focuses on quick stop counter dining, while its lower-level artist lounge offers karaoke and privacy. The rooftop patio offers incredible views of Nashville’s iconic skyline.

The menu at Posty’s has something for everyone. The full-service dining room will offer guests a variety of dishes from hearty sandwiches, refreshing salads, and Southern classics like BBQ ribs, cowboy ribeyes, and more. The Roadside entrance off Third Ave, will feature a late-night dine-in counter where guests can enjoy quick handhelds like a Hot Chicken Sandwich, grilled cheese, and snacks perfect for a night out on Broadway.

TC Restaurant Group is well-known across the U.S. for its successful management and operations of celebrity-branded venues, including Morgan Wallen’s This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen , Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, Luke’s 32 Bridge, Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa, and Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms Up.

Most recently, Post released his debut country album, F-1 Trillion, which landed at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. This spring, Post headlined Coachella before hitting the road on his “Big Ass Stadium” tour, following his record-breaking F-1 Trillion Tour last fall.

Follow Posty’s on Instagram at @postysbar and learn more about the venue at https://postysbar.com/.

