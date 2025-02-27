OBITUARY: Hope Adelaide Hewgley

Hope Adelaide Hewgley, passed away at her residence on February 22, 2025.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a member of Powells Chapel Baptist Church.

Adelaide was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne Hewgley and Eulalia Jones Hewgley.

She is survived by cousins, Beverly Jones, Carolyn Jones Cook, Beth (Jim) O’Brien, Randy (Deanna Elsea) Snow and John (Tracy) Jones.

Graveside service will be 1:00 pm, Thursday, February 27, 2025 at Evergreen Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email