Amy Elizabeth Riebel, born on March 23, 1980, in Columbus, Mississippi, touched the lives of many with her outgoing spirit and kind heart. She passed away on May 13, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee, leaving behind a legacy of love, dedication, and creativity.

Amy was a beloved daughter, sister, and friend whose presence brought warmth to all who knew her. She graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Special Education and found immense joy in teaching, dedicating her career to nurturing and supporting others. Her passion for education was not just a profession but a calling; she embraced every challenge and opportunity with enthusiasm and compassion.

Her vibrant personality shone through in everything she did. Amy was incredibly creative, expressing herself beautifully through art and music. These talents were a reflection of her generous soul and her desire to brighten the world around her. Whether it was lending a helping hand or sharing moments of joy with family and friends, Amy’s life was a testament to kindness and devotion.

Those fortunate enough to have known Amy will remember her as a beacon of light and an unwavering source of love and support. Her spirit and the memories she created will live on in the hearts of those she touched, forever cherished for the warmth and joy she brought into their lives. Amy Elizabeth Riebel’s journey may have ended, but her impact remains eternal.

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This obituary was published by Simple Cremation & Funeral Services.

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