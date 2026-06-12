Bond Increased To $2M For Former White House HS Band Director Facing Sex Crime Charges

The bond for a former White House High School band director accused of sex crimes involving a student has been increased to $2 million at the request of the Sumner County District Attorney’s Office.

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According to District Attorney General Thomas Dean, General Sessions Judge C. Ronald Blanton approved the motion during a hearing Thursday, increasing the bond for Dalton Hawkins, 32, who was previously released on a $600,000 bond.

Hawkins was arrested in late May by Sumner County Sheriff’s Office Detective Eric Poulin on charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of a White House High School student he encountered through the school’s band program.

Prosecutors said the request for a higher bond came after additional students reportedly came forward alleging inappropriate communications with Hawkins. Assistant District Attorneys Nathan Nichols and Tara Wyllie argued Hawkins posed a danger to the community.

Following the hearing, Judge Blanton ordered Hawkins’ bond increased to $2 million, and he was immediately taken into custody. Officials said the case has now been bound over to the July term of the Sumner County Grand Jury.

The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities are urging anyone with information related to Hawkins or the case to contact the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

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