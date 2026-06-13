6/12/26: Partly Cloudy Tonight with a Low of 73, After a High of 82; Winds Light, No Significant Precipitation Expected

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 74.3°F with a light wind at 3.7 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded at this time, and the sky remains partly cloudy.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 81.7°F, while the low dropped to 72.7°F. Winds were stronger during the day, reaching up to 14.1 mph, with a precipitation total of 0.24 in due to moderate rain earlier, supported by a 75% chance of rain. As for tonight, the low is expected to be around 73°F, with light winds increasing to a maximum of 4.8 mph and a diminished precipitation chance of 12%.

No official weather warnings are currently active in the area. Conditions seem stable as the night progresses into early tomorrow.

Today's Details High 82°F Low 73°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 87% UV Index 6.6 (High) Precip 75% chance · 0.24 in Now 74°F · feels 81°F Sunrise 5:28am Sunset 8:02pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 82°F 73°F Rain: moderate Saturday 90°F 69°F Fog Sunday 87°F 62°F Rain showers: moderate Monday 73°F 58°F Overcast Tuesday 80°F 60°F Overcast Wednesday 81°F 63°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 87°F 74°F Drizzle: moderate

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