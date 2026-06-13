6/12/26: Partly Cloudy Tonight with a Low of 73, After a High of 82; Winds Light, No Significant Precipitation Expected

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 74.3°F with a light wind at 3.7 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded at this time, and the sky remains partly cloudy.
Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 81.7°F, while the low dropped to 72.7°F. Winds were stronger during the day, reaching up to 14.1 mph, with a precipitation total of 0.24 in due to moderate rain earlier, supported by a 75% chance of rain. As for tonight, the low is expected to be around 73°F, with light winds increasing to a maximum of 4.8 mph and a diminished precipitation chance of 12%.
No official weather warnings are currently active in the area. Conditions seem stable as the night progresses into early tomorrow.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|82°F
|73°F
|Rain: moderate
|Saturday
|90°F
|69°F
|Fog
|Sunday
|87°F
|62°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Monday
|73°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|80°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|81°F
|63°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|87°F
|74°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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