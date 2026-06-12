Newk’s Debuts New Summer Menu and Saturday Deal

Newk’s Eatery is celebrating the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States with a new “Star-Spangled Summer” limited-time menu, bringing fresh, seasonal flavors to the fast-casual chain’s lineup. More Eat & Drink News

What’s on the Star-Spangled Summer Menu?

The limited-time menu features a mix of salads, sandwiches, soup and a refreshing seasonal drink:

Red, White & Blueberry Salad: Chicken, mixed greens, feta, strawberries, blueberries and pecans served with fat-free raspberry vinaigrette

Turkey Melt: Turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes and honey mustard on French Parisian bread

Broccoli Cheddar Soup: Broccoli florets simmered in a creamy cheddar broth with spices and sweet onions, topped with shredded cheddar cheese

Peach Tea: A refreshing seasonal sip bursting with sweet peach flavor

Is There a Deal to Go With the New Menu?

Yes. Newk’s is also rolling out a new Saturday Value Meal Deal at participating locations. Every Saturday, guests who purchase one entrée can get a second entrée for 50% off, making it an easy day to bring the whole family in for lunch or dinner.

Where and When Can You Try the New Menu?

The Star-Spangled Summer menu is available for a limited time at participating Newk’s Eatery locations nationwide. Availability and exact end dates may vary by location, so guests should check with their local restaurant. More details can be found at Newks.com.

Source: RestaurantNews.com

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