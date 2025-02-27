OBITUARY: Paul Robert Underwood

Paul Robert Underwood, age 77 of Smyrna, was born in Franklin, TN. He was the son of Emmit Underwood and Dorothy and Dave Hendrix. He passed away this day of February 26, 2025. Paul worked for Metro Board of Education.

Paul was preceded in death by his late wife, Mary Jane Underwood.

He is survived by sister, Sandra Kay Underwood Finch of Murfreesboro; and brother, Bobby (Christine) Underwood of Lavergne; nephews. Michael (Jamie) Underwood, Steven (Wendy) Underwood, Jeremy Spivey; niece, Kimberly (Alex) Gomez; great-nieces and nephews, Michael, John, Kayla Burnett, Logan and Mckenzie Underwood, Lindsay Underwood, Erix (Chesney) Croft, Kyia, Aurora Croft; great-great nieces and nephews, Rylan Lee, Elliott Underwood, Rosalinda Gomez; close friend, Betty Lamaster and Jerry and Mary; and extended family and friends.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, February 27, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Visitation will also be from 10:00 AM till time of chapel service at 12:00 PM, Friday, February 28, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers with Darrel Whaley officiating. Burial will follow in Rocky Glade Cemetery with Jeremy Spivey, James Thornberry, Jaxson Spivey, John Burnett, Josh Underwood, Steven Underwood and Tim Underwood serving as pallbearers.

