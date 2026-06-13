Ann Marie (Mizga) Weckwert was born on December 28, 1940, in Ypsilanti, MI to Albert and Joyce Mizga. She died in Murfreesboro, TN on June 11, 2026, after a brief illness.

Ann attended Lakeview High School, Lakeview, MI, Farris State University, Big Rapids, MI and worked for GM and in local school districts for nearly 30 years.

Most important to Ann was her family. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Edward Ernest Weckwert. She greatly loved her son Ed Weckwert (Kristy) of Winchester, KY, daughter Kristin Wells Morrison (Shawn) of Smyrna, TN and most precious of all, her grandchildren- Ethan Weckwert, Jake Wells, Riley Weckwert and Jeb Wells, sisters, Maureen Jaquays and husband Marv, Janis Jensen and husband Mike, brother, Gary Mizga and wife Candy. She loved nothing more than spending time with them. Just hearing from them truly made her happy.

She was the greatest of “Cheerleader” for her entire family. Her regular encouragement will be deeply missed.

A private family service will be held at a later time. Ann has chosen to spend eternity in places most special to her- Her family lake house in Michigan, her son’s property in Kentucky, and with family in Lakeview, Michigan.

In memoriam, please support Ann’s love of painting through your local youth art classes. Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of cremation arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

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