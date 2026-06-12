Mrs. Mamie “Virginia” Marlin Puckett, age 89, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully Thursday, June 11, 2026 at her home with her family by her side. She was a lifelong resident of Murfreesboro and 1954 graduate of Central High School. Mrs. Puckett was a social worker with Human Services for over 40 years. She loved being with her family and friends. Mrs. Puckett was an involved member of North Boulevard Church of Christ where she participated in the Wednesday night singing class, Meals on Wheels, and Boulevard Belles Ladies’ Class.

Mrs. Puckett is survived by her children, Eddie Puckett and his wife Becky, Janice Tomberlain and her husband Danny, and Judy Stewart; grandchildren, Jessica Stallman, Katie Puckett, Carie Turman, Brandon Stewart, and Daniel Tomberlain; great grandchildren, Lacy Reed, Mason Sanders, Mario Sanders, Betsy Turman, Ben Turman, Brock Turman, Cora Puckett, Vada Stewart, Addie Stewart, Everae Tomberlain, Hayden Tomberlain, and Cameron Stallman; great-great grandchildren, Cherish Magyar, Noah Besner, Elijah Besner, Jospeh Besner, Laiken Besner, Samuel Besner, Luna Stallman, and Adalee Sanders; sister, Ronda Bratton; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Mamie Latisha Adams Marlin; husband of 67 years, James Ralph Puckett; and grandchildren, Jennifer Sanders and Quinton Stewart.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, June 14, 2026 from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 15, 2026 at 1:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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