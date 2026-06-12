Daisy Waldron, age 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Waldron; her son, David Waldron; and two grandchildren, Kevin and Lori. Daisy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose life was marked by love, faith, kindness, and dedication to her family.

She is survived by her children Wanda Williams, Carolyn Gardner, John “Bubba” Waldron Dennis Waldron, and Terri Waldron. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren who will cherish her memory and carry forward the love and values she instilled in them.

Daisy will be remembered for her strength, warmth, and unwavering love for her family. Her legacy lives on through the generations she helped shape, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Though her family mourns her passing, they find comfort in knowing she is at peace and reunited with loved ones who went before her.

Visitation will be Monday June 15th 4:00PM to 7:00PM, and Tuesday June 16th 9:00AM to 11:00AM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral Service will be on June 16th 11:00AM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

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