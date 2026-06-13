6/13/26: Partly Cloudy with High of 90, Low of 69; Current Temp 70, Wind 3.4, Precip Chance 15% This Morning in Rutherf…

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:44 AM show a temperature of 70.3°F with light winds from the north at 3.4 mph. The precipitation level remains at 0 in and skies are partly cloudy.
Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 90.5°F, with a low of 69.1°F overnight. Winds may increase slightly throughout the day, peaking at around 5.8 mph. There is a 15% chance of precipitation, but no significant rainfall is anticipated. Tonight, conditions will remain mainly clear with a low of 78.8°F and similar wind speeds.
No official weather warnings are currently active for Rutherford County. Please stay tuned for updates as conditions may change throughout the day.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|91°F
|69°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|86°F
|70°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|68°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|80°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|80°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Thursday
|89°F
|75°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|79°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: dense
Next 24 Hours
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