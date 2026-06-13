6/13/26: Partly Cloudy with High of 90, Low of 69; Current Temp 70, Wind 3.4, Precip Chance 15% This Morning in Rutherf…

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:44 AM show a temperature of 70.3°F with light winds from the north at 3.4 mph. The precipitation level remains at 0 in and skies are partly cloudy.

Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 90.5°F, with a low of 69.1°F overnight. Winds may increase slightly throughout the day, peaking at around 5.8 mph. There is a 15% chance of precipitation, but no significant rainfall is anticipated. Tonight, conditions will remain mainly clear with a low of 78.8°F and similar wind speeds.

No official weather warnings are currently active for Rutherford County. Please stay tuned for updates as conditions may change throughout the day.

Today's Details High 91°F Low 69°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 97% UV Index 6.9 (High) Precip 15% chance · 0 in Now 70°F · feels 77°F Sunrise 5:28am Sunset 8:02pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 91°F 69°F Overcast Sunday 86°F 70°F Overcast Monday 68°F 59°F Overcast Tuesday 80°F 58°F Overcast Wednesday 80°F 62°F Drizzle: dense Thursday 89°F 75°F Drizzle: light Friday 79°F 67°F Drizzle: dense

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email