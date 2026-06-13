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Home Weather 6/13/26: Partly Cloudy with High of 90, Low of 69; Current Temp...

6/13/26: Partly Cloudy with High of 90, Low of 69; Current Temp 70, Wind 3.4, Precip Chance 15% This Morning in Rutherf…

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Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:44 AM show a temperature of 70.3°F with light winds from the north at 3.4 mph. The precipitation level remains at 0 in and skies are partly cloudy.

Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 90.5°F, with a low of 69.1°F overnight. Winds may increase slightly throughout the day, peaking at around 5.8 mph. There is a 15% chance of precipitation, but no significant rainfall is anticipated. Tonight, conditions will remain mainly clear with a low of 78.8°F and similar wind speeds.

No official weather warnings are currently active for Rutherford County. Please stay tuned for updates as conditions may change throughout the day.

Today's Details

High
91°F
Low
69°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
97%
UV Index
6.9 (High)
Precip
15% chance · 0 in
Now
70°F · feels 77°F
Sunrise
5:28am
Sunset
8:02pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 91°F 69°F Overcast
Sunday 86°F 70°F Overcast
Monday 68°F 59°F Overcast
Tuesday 80°F 58°F Overcast
Wednesday 80°F 62°F Drizzle: dense
Thursday 89°F 75°F Drizzle: light
Friday 79°F 67°F Drizzle: dense

Next 24 Hours

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