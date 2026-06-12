Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs to $413 Million Ahead of Friday Drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated $413 million for Friday night’s drawing, with a cash option of $182.6 million, after no ticket matched all six numbers in Tuesday’s drawing. The next drawing is scheduled for Friday at 11 p.m. ET. More Tennessee Lottery Results!
Winning Numbers From Tuesday, June 9
The winning numbers drawn Tuesday, June 9, 2026, were 9, 30, 36, 38 and 40, with a Mega Ball of 3. No ticket matched all six numbers, sending the jackpot rolling forward to Friday’s drawing.
How to Play Mega Millions
Players choose five numbers from 1 to 70 for the white balls and one number from 1 to 24 for the gold Mega Ball. Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased at authorized retailers in most states, with some states also offering online ticket sales. Players can select their own numbers or opt for a Quick Pick, which generates numbers at random. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday night.
Mega Millions at a Glance
- Friday’s jackpot: $413 million (annuity) / $182.6 million (cash option)
- Next drawing: Friday at 11 p.m. ET
- Ticket price: $5
- Odds of winning the jackpot: 1 in 290,472,336
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