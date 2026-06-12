United Communications Introduces Outdoor Wi-Fi for Middle Tennessee Homes and Businesses

United Communications recently announced the launch of Outdoor Wi-Fi, a professionally installed service designed to extend a reliable internet connection beyond the walls of a home or business and into the porches, patios, pool areas, and other outdoor spaces where customers live, work, and connect.

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“Life doesn’t stop at the door, and customers increasingly expect their connection to keep up wherever they are,” said William Bradford, president and CEO of United Communications. “Outdoor Wi-Fi is more than just extending coverage. It’s about improving the experience of how Middle Tennesseans stay connected, even in unexpected places.”

The launch comes as Middle Tennessee families head into the summer season, when backyards become extensions of the home for cookouts, pool parties, and outdoor movie nights. For small businesses, Outdoor Wi-Fi can also help support outdoor seating areas and workspaces where a stronger connection can improve daily operations and customer experience.

Outdoor Wi-Fi is the latest example of United’s commitment to helping Middle Tennessee stay connected in more places, including spaces where reliable internet may not be expected. United has established free downtown Wi-Fi networks in Petersburg, Shelbyville, Franklin, and Lewisburg to help visitors and businesses stay connected during community events and periods of peak cellular demand.

“From town squares to community gathering places, our goal is to make reliable connectivity available where people actually need it,” Bradford said. “Outdoor Wi-Fi builds on that same idea by bringing a stronger, more consistent connection to the locations our customers visit every day.”

Built for environments where standard indoor routers or do-it-yourself extenders may fall short, United’s Outdoor Wi-Fi and Outdoor Wi-Fi Plus options use purpose-built technology and high-performance devices to deliver wider coverage, more consistent connectivity outside in areas the home or business, and unsurpassed performance for every device.

Unlike do-it-yourself extenders, United’s Outdoor Wi-Fi is installed and optimized by United technicians. Depending on the customer’s needs, United technicians will recommend the right option and placement to help deliver reliable coverage in the spaces that matter most.

Outdoor Wi-Fi is available as an add-on to any of United’s internet service plans with a one-time $99 professional installation fee. Residential internet plans range from 300 Mbps to 8 Gig Premier. Availability and performance may vary based on home layout, construction materials, surrounding environment, equipment placement, and proximity to the home or business.

Customers can learn more or check availability by visiting United.net or calling 931-364-2227.

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