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Home Murfreesboro WeGo To Change Route 84 Murfreesboro Express Bus Service Beginning July 5

WeGo To Change Route 84 Murfreesboro Express Bus Service Beginning July 5

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WeGo Transit

Commuters using WeGo Public Transit’s Route 84 Murfreesboro regional bus service will soon see changes aimed at improving connections within Murfreesboro.

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Beginning July 5, the Route 84 express bus will begin serving the Murfreesboro Transit Center on New Salem Highway, giving riders the ability to transfer to and from Murfreesboro Transit routes. As part of the update, the route will no longer stop at the former Rover Station in downtown Murfreesboro at Burton and Walnut streets.

The service will continue to stop in downtown Murfreesboro along Lytle Street, as well as at Middle Tennessee State University and the current Stones River Mall park-and-ride location.

WeGo officials also announced that later this summer, the Stones River Mall park-and-ride location will move to a new WeGo facility on Bridge Avenue next to the Murfreesboro Transit Center.

Passengers can view updated schedules by visiting WeGoTransit.com and searching by date.

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