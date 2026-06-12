Gary Cole Petty, of Tyler, TX, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2026, surrounded by loved ones.

Born on October 24, 1973, in Murfreesboro TN, he was the child of Vicki and Gary Lynn Petty. He attended Middle Tennessee Christian School, graduated from Riverdale High School then attended Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) and Texas Christian University (TCU). He was a camper and camp counselor at Camp Huawni in Timpson, TX, a member of First United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro, TN and Sigma Chi fraternity.

Cole spent over 20 years working in the oil and gas industry as a landman working in Texas, New Mexico, Ohio and Wyoming. Outside of work, he loved hunting, fishing and traveling. He will be remembered for his larger-than-life personality, never ending pursuit of the next adventure, and his enjoyment of entertainment through storytelling, food and music.

He married Rebecca Petty in June 2009, and together they shared 16 plus years traveling together. He provided them with unforgettable deep sea fishing trips, a South African safari, mountain and beach get-a-ways.

Cole is survived by Rebecca Petty, Vicki Petty, Thomas Petty (brother), Marilynn Perryman (aunt), Fran and Mike Petty (uncle), Heather Daley and Jed Perryman (cousins). He was preceded in death by Gary Petty, June and Travis Petty (grandparents), Billie and Tom Perryman (grandparents), and King Perryman (uncle).

A visitation will be held on Monday evening, June 15, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., at Boren-Conner Funeral Home, located at 550 S Dr M Roper Parkway, Bullard, Texas 75757.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Murfreesboro, TN.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of East Texas or a charity of your choosing in Cole Petty’s memory.

Boren-Conner Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Gary Cole Petty.

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