Gail Gober Phebus, 86, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully on June 2, 2026 surrounded by family.

Born on January 20, 1940 in Double Springs Alabama, she was the child of Cranford and Flora Mae Berry. She graduated from Winston County High School and attended the Florence Business College.

She was a prominent realtor in the community for 39 years.

Gail was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her three children, Lisa Gober Smyth, Richard Todd Gober (Nila), David Wayne Gober (Shari) and six grandchildren, Andrew Smyth, April Smyth, Zachary Baughman, Abigail Grandstaff (Tyler), Rian Gober (Ashlie) and Megan Gober, and two great-grandchildren, Bentley Smyth and Aubree Smyth.

A celebration of life will be held at a future time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Parkinson’s Foundation. Please highlight and copy the following link to your internet browser: https://www.parkinson.org

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This obituary was published by Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services, LLC – Murfreesboro.

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