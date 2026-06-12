What Is the 7 Brew and Dude Perfect Summer Collaboration?

7 Brew has partnered with Dude Perfect for a summer-long promotion featuring limited-time drinks and collectible cups inspired by the popular sports entertainment group. The collaboration runs through June 30, 2026, giving fans across Middle Tennessee and beyond a chance to try Dude Perfect-themed beverages at their local 7 Brew location. More Eat & Drink News

What Drinks Are Included in the Promotion?

Four limited-time drinks are available now through June 30:

Panda Cold Crew

Panda Frozen Mocha Chiller

Trickshot 7 Fizz Soda

Trickshot Lemonade

How Can Customers Get the Collectible Cup?

Guests who purchase a large, featured drink will receive an exclusive collectible cup while supplies last. Cup availability may vary by location, so customers are encouraged to ask their local 7 Brew team about current stock.

When Does the Promotion End?

The Dude Perfect-inspired menu and collectible cups are available now through June 30, 2026, or while supplies last for the cups.

Source: 7Brew

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