Herman “Pat” Patterson, Jr, age 88, passed away at his residence June 21, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and retired from the Veterans Administration Hospital. Herman served in the United States Marines and attended Walter Hill Church of Christ.

Herman was preceded in death by his parents, Herman Patterson, Sr. and Essie Louise Patterson; brothers, Robert Patterson, Kenneth Patterson; and sisters, Edna Wilson, Roberta Burks, Evelyn Maynard and Lucy Adams. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Marie Patterson; daughter, Melissa Marie Patterson; sisters, Carolyn Short and Shirley Potts; grandchildren, Amanda and Brent McCaleb; and great-grandchild, Harper “Rooster” McCaleb.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM until time of funeral service at 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Bro. Ralph Richardson officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130.