On 6/22/2020 at around 1:20 p.m. officers responded to 1311 Greenland Dr. in reference to an aggravated robbery that had occurred in the parking lot of Nottingham Apartments.

The victim advised he was walking through the parking lot and was knocked down by a male subject and robbed.

If you can help identify this individual, please contact Detective Albert Miles III at (629) 201-5513.

