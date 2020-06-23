Saturday morning, June 20, 2020 the world lost a bright and beautiful woman when Janie Atkinson Bond, loving wife, mother and Yaya passed away at the age of 70.

Janie was born the eldest of 4 girls in Royston, GA on January 9, 1950 to Hettie Lou and James Harvey (Bill) Atkinson. She married Clinton T. Bond on April 25, 1971. Janie was an affectionate, devoted mother to her daughter April and son Adam and an adoring, doting Yaya to her four granddaughters Addison, Alivia, Annlyn and Amelia and even her 2 grand dogs. She loved those girls to the moon and back.

Janie was passionate about relationships and made friends everywhere she went, never meeting a stranger. She knew just how precious life is and lived and loved accordingly. This knowledge came from being a 21 yr two time cancer survivor not only beating breast cancer in 1999, but kidney cancer 5 yrs later. She wanted to be here to LIVE and LOVE big! She had so much fun cheering on those Georgia Bulldogs and was affectionately known as “Janie Dawg” by many true Dawg fans. We will always think of her when we hear certain 50’s and 60’s music and hymns, although she happily hummed along with whatever music was playing. She had an innate ability to know when someone needed help, a friend, hug or kind word. She was also a faithful prayer warrior who would drop to her knees for anyone who was in need.

Three years ago Janie and Clinton made the life altering decision to move from Georgia to Murfreesboro, Tennessee to be closer to and spend more time with their children and granddaughters. This was a sacrifice in that they left behind many family members and countless friends from a lifetime of living mostly in Georgia. So many wonderful memories have been made in these 3 yrs and we are so grateful for every holiday, cookout, birthday party, pool day, UGA game day etc. We will miss her beautiful smile and her ability to make everyone feel special and loved.

Janie is preceded in death by her father Bill and mother Hettie Lou. She is survived by her husband Clinton, daughter April, son Adam (Ashley), granddaughters Addison, Alivia, Annlyn and Amelia, sisters Janice (Lynn) Johnson of Hartwell, GA, Joan (Gary) Miller of Cartersville, GA, Jimmie (Mike) Certain of Lavonia, GA, several nieces, nephews cousins and many special close friends all that she loved so so dearly.

A Celebration of Life/ Visitation will be held Thursday from 3-6pm outdoors to facilitate social distancing at The Farm. 3722 Shady Ln Murfreesboro, TN. A service will be held in Georgia at a later date still to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society in her memory.

