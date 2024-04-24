OBITUARY: Gerald F. Gillis

Gerald F. Gillis was born on his grandparent’s farm in Dale County, Alabama. He passed away on Monday, April 22, 2024, at the age of 90.

He is preceded in death by his parents William Pruitt Gillis Sr, and Annie Bessie Faust Gillis, and a brother William Pruitt Gillis Jr (Billy), a sister-in-law Jo Helen Gillis Pybus and son-in-law James (Mike) Martin of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Survivors include Billie, his wife of 70 years, daughter Chandra Lynne and her children Ashley Marie Harris, her husband Martin Victor Harris of High Whitsett, NC; Wesley Kyle Martin and his wife Jennifer Marie Daugherty Martin; and Alex Hunter Martin and his wife Tesha Bromley Martin of Murfreesboro, TN. Great grandchildren are Kingston Victor Harris, Hannah Grace Martin, Tyler Graham Martin, and Hunter James Martin. Also surviving are his brother’s daughters from Plano, Texas: Tracie Koen and her husband Karl, Janna Wingfield and her husband Allen, and Kristie DeFazio and her husband Joel and their children.

Gerald was raised in Dothan, Alabama where he graduated from Dothan High in 1952. He attended Howard College (Samford) from 1952-1953 and Troy University from 1953-1954. There he met and married the former Billie Brooks from Ashford, Alabama. He was interrupted by a two-year stint in the U.S. Army at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. Billie joined him there and their daughter was born in the Fort Jackson Hospital.

After discharge from the service, Gerald and family moved to Auburn, Alabama, where he attended Auburn University and received an MS in Mechanical Engineering in 1960. He taught undergraduate classes while attaining his Master’s.

He was first employed as a Research Engineer at Redstone Arsenal, Huntsville, Alabama (1960-1962), and at Southern Research Institute, Birmingham (1962-1965). Arnold Engineering Development Center in Tullahoma, Tennessee, was his last career move from 1965-1995. He began as a Structural Analysis Engineer and retired as Manager of the Design Engineering Branch.

For 36 years he was an active member of First Baptist Church, Tullahoma where he was involved in many programs and served as deacon. In 2001 Gerald and Billie moved to Murfreesboro to be near Lynne and her family. There he united with Southeast Baptist Church and served in several positions including deacon.

They enjoyed traveling abroad and, in the states, as long as health permitted.

Visitation will be held with the family on Thursday, April 25, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro, TN. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday following the visitation at Evergreen Cemetery with Hoyte Owen and Rev. Jim Powers officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Murfreesboro.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101, or Samaritan’s Purse International Relief, P.D. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28601-3000 in memory of Gerald.

An online guestbook for the Gillis family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151

