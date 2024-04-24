OBITUARY: Jessica Johnson

Jessica Johnson, age 35 of LaVergne, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Centennial Medical Center, Nashville following a brief illness.

She was a native of Murfreesboro, Tennessee and is the daughter of Ronnie and Becky Johnson of LaVergne.

In addition to her parents, Jessica is survived by her son, Billy Ron Benson; two sisters, Vicky Bain and husband, Jamie Matthews, and Miranda Whitefield and husband, Bobby; husband, Bill Benson of Florida; several nieces, nephews, and a host of other loving family members.

Jessica was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend and will be deeply missed. She worked in food service and retail until her health began to decline. She then devoted all her time to her family and friends.

Visitation with the Johnson family will be at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna, on Friday, April 26, 2024, from 12:00 pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 3:00 pm with Pastor Ralph Boyd officiating.

An online guestbook is available for the Johnson family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

