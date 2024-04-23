Top 5 Stories From April 23, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 23, 2024.
These are the health scores for April 16-23, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more
A crash caused all lanes on I-24 near Almaville Road to close Monday night. Read more
Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland discusses Parks & Recreation projects, downtown redevelopment, solid waste solutions, road and bridge projects, the award-winning Municipal Airport, and economic development in his 2024 ‘State of the City’ address. Read more
Hop Springs Beer Park is located at 6790 John Bragg Highway. Read more.
A man who allegedly burned $10,000 worth of personal property and filed a false report was charged Friday by the Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office investigators. Read more