Man Charged With Burning $10K in Property in Domestic Case

April 22, 2024 – A man who allegedly burned $10,000 worth of personal property and filed a false report was charged Friday by the Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office investigators.

Marcus Anthony Ellis, 46, of McNair Avenue in Smyrna, was charged with felony setting fire to personal property and felony filing a false report to an officer, said Fire Marshal Josh Sanders.

“The charges stem from an incident on April 18th during which Ellis allegedly burned numerous personal effects that did not belong to him,” Sanders said.

Items burned included clothing, furniture, electronics, computers and photos owned by the person who lived with Ellis.

As part of the joint investigation, Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies charged Ellis with domestic assault and evading arrest.

Ellis is being held on $9,500 bond at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. A hearing is set June 25 in General Sessions Court.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office