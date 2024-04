April 23, 2024 – A crash caused all lanes on I-24 near Almaville Road to close Monday night.

Smyrna Police responded to the crash in the eastbound lanes of I-24 around 10pm. The bridge under the exit was also closed due to debris from the wreck.

According to WKRN, sheriffs believe the crash occurred after a car stopped on the interstate and caused a semi-truck to swerve.

Smyrna Officers and the Street Department worked to clear the debris for hours.

All lanes were back open by 4am.